5 Rescued After Boat Crashes Into Jetty Off Bayport

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A 32-foot boat crashed into a jetty off of Long Island Friday.
Police say five people were on the open performance boat travelling on the Great South Bay off Bayport.
Suffolk County Police Inspector Harold Jensen says the boat collided with a jetty and all five people had to be rescued.
Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Jensen said the operator of the boat underwent an alcohol test and none was detected.
“It was just a boating accident,” Jensen said. “Perhaps a lapse in judgement or calculations.
The crash happened a few hundred yards from the shore.