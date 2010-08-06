TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

5 Rescued After Boat Crashes Into Jetty Off Bayport

Filed Under: Bayport, Boat Crash, Great South Bay, Jetty, Long Island

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A 32-foot boat crashed into a jetty off of Long Island Friday.

Police say five people were on the open performance boat travelling on the Great South Bay off Bayport.

AUDIO: Sophia Hall Reports

Suffolk County Police Inspector Harold Jensen says the boat collided with a jetty and all five people had to be rescued.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jensen said the operator of the boat underwent an alcohol test and none was detected.

“It was just a boating accident,” Jensen said. “Perhaps a lapse in judgement or calculations.

The crash happened a few hundred yards from the shore.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch