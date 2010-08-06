Full Body Scanners Upset Some Airline Passengers

NEWARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) — Some are calling the latest in airport security an invasion of privacy Friday, as full body scanners are set to be installed at the three tri-state area airports.

The controversial technology displays virtually naked images of airline passengers. Susan Baer, the Port Authority’s Director of Aviation, said Thursday the scanners would be installed at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airports in September.

WCBS Reporter Levon Putney spoke with travelers at Newark Airport, where many didn’t mind the idea of the new security checkpoints.

“If it keeps us safe and moves things along quicker, who cares?” said one passenger.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” added another.

One nurse commented that it’s “the same as getting an X-ray at the doctor’s office” and that she didn’t think anything of it.

Some disagreed.

“I think it’s a violation of privacy,” one woman said.

“It’s gonna make my life worse when I go to the airport,” another passenger said.

But one man said it didn’t bother him when he stepped through the scanners down in Richmond, Va. “Truthful, it took about 1o seconds,” he said.

Making light of the situation, he joked that the invasion of privacy wouldn’t affect someone like himself.

“I’m married, I got three kids,” he said. “No one’s looking at me.”