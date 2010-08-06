TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Travolta Brother Helps Special Kids in New Jersey

An Inclusion Films Film Camp session in 2008 - Photo: Inclusion Films
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ (WCBS 880) – A Travolta has come home to New Jersey, but it’s not John. It’s his brother, Joey, and he’s treating some special children to a unique summer camp experience, as WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reports.

Joey Travolta is directing the action, not at a studio lot, but at the Saint Peter’s College campus in Englewood Cliffs, and a film camp for children with autism.

LISTEN: Sean Adams reports from Englewood Cliffs

“It gives them a voice. It empowers them – filmmaking,” says Travolta.

When the camera rolls, something magical happens. Children who struggle to communicate and make connections, come to life and collaborate.

Camper Eric Wellsing-Caufield helped write the script, saying, “I was actually the one who figured out the first version of the script and then what happened was, it got mixed so many times and now it’s nothing like it.”

Anna Villa-Bager, with MarbleJam Kids, made this film camp possible and says, “I hope that they are inspired, that their confidence is boosted, that they make new friends.”

The camp runs from August 2 to August 13. CLICK HERE for details.

