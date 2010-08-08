Bill Would Force DUI Testing In Fatal NJ Accidents

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers involved in accidents in New Jersey that result in death or serious injury would have to submit to sobriety testing under a bill advancing in the Legislature.
Currently, drivers can only be tested for drugs or alcohol when there’s evidence or a clear-cut suspicion that a driver is under the influence.
That would change under a bill sponsored by Democratic Assemblymen Nelson Albano of Cape May Court House and Paul Moriarty of Turnersville. The measure mandates that drivers submit to a breath test or give a blood sample to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
Those who refuse would be subject to the same penalties as someone convicted of refusal in relation to a drunk driving charge.
(Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Nice of the legislature to toss out the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution that protects against self-incrimination. Though to be fair, DUI laws put that clause out the window nationwide many years ago.
Comments are closed.