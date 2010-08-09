Bear Spotted On N.J. Golf Courses

TENAFLY, N.J. (WCBS 880) — An unexpected visitor in Bergen County might just be smarter than the average bear – finding a way to spend his summer lounging around area golf courses.

A bear was spotted near the Montammy Country Club on Monday and police believe the cub, spotted near Route 9W, is the same one that was seen napping last week at a golf course in Bergenfield.

But if you see the animal – don’t fret.

“We’re told by Division Official Wildlife it’s not in populated area where it is endangering anybody,” said Alpine Police Captain Mike Laviola. “Let it continue on its journey.”

According to Laviola, police are noticing more bears further east this year.

“This is not the only one,” he said. “And this might not be the last one, either.”

His advice? Let the bear be.

“Leave them alone,” he said. “Let them go away on their own. Don’t feed them.”

If you spot one of these furry intruders, your best bet is to call police.