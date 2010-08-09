Pop-Tarts World Is Coming To Times Square

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A sweet new attraction is coming to Times Square for New Yorkers to pop into.
Pop-Tarts World is opening Tuesday on 42nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway joining other food brands, like M&M’s and Hershey, at the Crossroads of the World.
Inside the store you can find a cafe selling all the latest treats, an hourly light show that will “frost” visitors, and a create-your-own-variety-pack vending machine called the “Varietizer.”
There are 23 flavors and 30 snacks and desserts on the cafe menu, Pop-Tarts World’s Scott Schoessel tells WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.
The tasty treats include Fluffer Butter, marshmallow spread sandwiched between two Pop-Tarts frosted fudge pastries and the Sticky Cinna Munchies, cinnamon rolls topped with cream-cheese icing and chunks of Pop-Tarts cinnamon-roll variety.
But the most intriguing item on the menu is “Pop-Tart Sushi.”
Don’t worry there’s no actual fish in this dish; it’s three varieties of Pop-Tarts, minced up together and then wrapped in a fruit roll-up.
“This has been the hit of the show so far,” Schoessel said.
