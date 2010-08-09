Pop-Tarts World Is Coming To Times Square

August 9, 2010 2:57 PM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A sweet new attraction is coming to Times Square for New Yorkers to pop into.

Pop-Tarts World is opening Tuesday on 42nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway joining other food brands, like M&M’s and Hershey, at the Crossroads of the World.

Inside the store you can find a cafe selling all the latest treats, an hourly light show that will “frost” visitors, and a create-your-own-variety-pack vending machine called the “Varietizer.”

There are 23 flavors and 30 snacks and desserts on the cafe menu, Pop-Tarts World’s Scott Schoessel tells WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

The tasty treats include Fluffer Butter, marshmallow spread sandwiched between two Pop-Tarts frosted fudge pastries and the Sticky Cinna Munchies, cinnamon rolls topped with cream-cheese icing and chunks of Pop-Tarts cinnamon-roll variety.

But the most intriguing item on the menu is “Pop-Tart Sushi.”

Don’t worry there’s no actual fish in this dish; it’s three varieties of Pop-Tarts, minced up together and then wrapped in a fruit roll-up.

“This has been the hit of the show so far,” Schoessel said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chris25 says:
    August 12, 2010 at 8:40 am

    that store is so popular already in just the scond day of business, they have so many people outside tryin to get in!

  2. Ray Onativia says:
    August 9, 2010 at 7:12 pm

    I am blown away by this idiocy.

  3. Tonia says:
    August 9, 2010 at 5:52 pm

    You must be kidding…how gullible are we?

  4. Meg says:
    August 9, 2010 at 4:58 pm

    MMM Pop-Tart Sushi…..And we wonder why Americans are FAT

    1. ekavet says:
      August 22, 2010 at 3:58 pm

      I got a good laugh at your response..

  5. liliana says:
    August 9, 2010 at 3:28 pm

    I think this is going to be a fantastick place to go to with children and niot so small
    people that like having delicious snacks at any time of the day. Wonderful bussines thinking mind, who ever thought of it. Original and delicious. Thanks.

Comments are closed.

