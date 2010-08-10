Ex-Lifeguard Admits Locker-Room Taping In Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — A former lifeguard and private school teacher admitted Tuesday that he used hidden cameras to videotape women changing in locker rooms at pools.
David Canela pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance. He acknowledged making the tapes on four occasions last fall at a YMCA, a city pool and other locations.
The 34-year-old faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to a year in jail at his sentencing, set for Oct. 8. He declined to comment as he left a Manhattan court.
“He’s very regretful,” said his lawyer, Mitchell Golub. “It’s been a train wreck to his life.”
He said Canela has lost his lifeguard jobs and a teaching post at a private school he wouldn’t identify. Canela is in counseling, his lawyer said.
At times, Canela concealed a camera in his bag in a locker room that lifeguards used to change clothes at a midtown YMCA, according to a court complaint.
