Long Island Helicopter Complaints

August 10, 2010 5:11 AM

Did you hear the report on WCBS 880 about residents in the Hamptons complaining about helicopter noise? The website set up to file complaints is: http://quietskiesli.com/

Comments

One Comment

  1. roxy says:
    August 19, 2010 at 8:30 pm

    These pilots are given free rein over the skies above our homes. They are not supervised or held accountable. Where else do you see that?

  2. thomas broderick says:
    August 19, 2010 at 5:27 pm

    get helicopter over ocean flight pattern is coming over my house 20 to 30 week;

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia