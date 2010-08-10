Long Island Helicopter Complaints

Did you hear the report on WCBS 880 about residents in the Hamptons complaining about helicopter noise? The website set up to file complaints is: http://quietskiesli.com/
Did you hear the report on WCBS 880 about residents in the Hamptons complaining about helicopter noise? The website set up to file complaints is: http://quietskiesli.com/
One Comment
These pilots are given free rein over the skies above our homes. They are not supervised or held accountable. Where else do you see that?
get helicopter over ocean flight pattern is coming over my house 20 to 30 week;
Comments are closed.