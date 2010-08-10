Polls Open On Primary Day In Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (AP / WCBS 880) – The polls have opened for Connecticut’s primary elections as voters begin choosing candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and various state and local races.
LISTEN:
WCBS 880’s Paul Murnane talks to voters
A Preview from WCBS 880 Connecticut Bureau Chief Fran Schneidau
Polling places will remain open until 8 p.m.
Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz says more than 1.1 million voters are eligible to cast ballots. That figure includes nearly 10,000 unaffiliated voters who enrolled with either the Democratic or Republican parties this year.
A voter must be registered with one of the two major parties to participate in the party primaries.
Bysiewicz says voters must bring proper ID with them to the polls, such as a driver’s license or Social Security card.
Primary winners will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
Comments are closed.