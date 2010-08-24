Wheelchair-Bound Teen’s Football Dream Comes True

THIELLS, NY (WCBS 880) – It’s a dream come true for a Rockland County teenager – a wheelchair-bound boy with a passion for football.
It’s extraordinary how a simple act of kindness can make a world of difference, as WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reports.
Take the case of 14-year-old Courtney Burrell. He has cerebral palsy and he’s in a wheelchair.
Growing up, he couldn’t play sports. He was sidelined and isolated, but he watched a lot of ESPN.
With help from the group Jawonio in Rockland County, Burrell is now a member of the North Rockland High School Red Raiders football team.
Coach Joe Casarella says, “Sometimes we take for granted what we have every day when we wake up in the morning. When Courtney came out and I met him, he was challenged greatly, but he had a smile across his face. He had his jersey on.”
Courtney Burrell will assist the coach and bring water to players with a special spigot attached to his wheelchair. He’s still on the sideline, but now, he’s a part of the team.
