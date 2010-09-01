Ground Zero Mosque Imam Returning To U.S.

NEW YORK (CBS 2 / WCBS 880/AP) — Feisal Abdul Rauf was on a State Department-funded trip to the Persian Gulf, aimed at promoting reigious tolerance, and as CBS 2’s Marcia Kramer reports, he’s returning to New York at a time of increased worry over just where the money for Park51 is coming from.
LISTEN: WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reports Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said he is against investigating the finances of the planned Islamic cultural center near Ground Zero.
Despite recent assurances from developer Sharif El-Gamal that “we will not take money from Iran, we will not take money from Hamas,” an overwhelming number of New Yorkers want prosecutors to keep tabs on the financing.
“Because I think the terrorists think that’s their trophy down there and that’s what it’s all about,” said Jimmy Reardon of Greenwich Village.
“It’s very hard because you don’t want to incite any prejudice but at the same time I undertand and can respect why people are upset about it,” said Tina LaMorte of Maywood, N.J.
“We don’t know where they’re getting the money from and we should know as Americans, as New Yorkers,” said Margart Healy of Columbus Circle.
A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows that by a margin of 71 to 21, New Yorkers want the mosque moved someplace else, and by a margin of 71 to 22 they want Attorney General Andrew Cuomo to investigate the source of the funding.
The margin of error was plus or minus 2.5.
“This is going back to Jim Crow days. This is like ‘OK we want you to get on the back of the bus.’ That’s basicaly what they’re trying to tell the Islamic communicy and that’s not going to be acceptable,” said Zead Ramadan of CAIR.
Mosque supporters charge that investgating the funding of just one religious institution and not others shows prejudice.
“If this poll asked such questions as do you think auditing is good, they’d say no,” Ramadan said. “Do you want your church or synague to be audited? No. Do you want them to be audited? They say yes. That’s based in bigotry. That’s based in racism. It’s based in hate.”
“I think it’s a terrible precendent. You don’t want them investigating donations to religious organizations and there’s no reason for their government to do so,” Mayor Bloomberg said.
Meanwhile, more than 50 leaders of Muslim organizations in New York City are defending the controversial Islamic center.
Members of the Islamic Leadership Council of Metropolitan New York gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday to call for a stop to religious intolerance.
They said the notion that Muslims shouldn’t gather or pray near the 9/11 site is “unethical, insensitive and inhumane.”
The group was joined by supporters including U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel.
I have noticed reced public service announcements that have gone on the air to promote islamic tolerence.
Where were all of these good people after 911?
I feel it’s another form of manipulation to sway people towards this moques idea- the issue is the lack of tolerence toward the families of those who were murdered that day.
What you have here is a religious group that is like no other-in the sense that in the recent past they have successfully launched terror attacks on the U.S. resulting in thousands of deaths.
Now, they are claiming that we are denying them religious freedom, even though there are thousands of mosques across the country and hundreds in NYC.
This is a no brainer.
MOVE THE MOSQUE
GET RID OF NAPOLEON BLOOMBERG.
MOVE THE MOSQUE>
BTW, that doesn’t answer the question of beheading the wife.
Do you even know what that described? That described a certain group of people that made a deal with Muslims then turned against them and began attacking them. Reading IS fundamental! Take your own advice.
John, thanks for enligtening Dan te on that.
Hey “john”, does
Kill the infidel to your left and Kill the infidel to your right
ring a bell?
Reading is fundamental. Even for you people.
Is that the muslim thing? Where does it say in the Quran that you have to behead your wife.
That news article means nothing, here’s another guy that killed his wife:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-10938564
You’re funny Farouk Hamzi. Still think we’re stupid enough to believe that “Islam is a peaceful religion” lie. Much like that Muzzammil Hassan who started a muslime tv station with his wife to promote how peaceful muslimes are. Than promptly did the islamic thing and beheaded his wife http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/7894721.stm
Sorry Ahkmed, or Hamzi or Mohammed. Too many lies too often. Not even liberals believe them now.
Dan Te, do you mean there are no incidences of non-muslim Americans
kiliing their husbands or wifes.
I am a Muslim and became a us citizen about 15 years ago. The comments I read here from my fellow Americans is making me sad. I love this country with all my heart. Please do not think of Muslims in such a bad way. We are hard working respectful people who love this country. We are not terrorists.
Great that CAIR tried to defend this mosque. Now the mask is off. CAIR is an “unidicted co-conspirator in a Hamas funding case (Holyland Foundation). This is fact. They are feeding us all a bunch of lies. I say follow the money trail.
Their insistance at remaining at this location-while knowing they offend, hurt and disrespect the families and most of the people in the country-tells me that their motives are anything but sincere when it comes to a peaceful bridge-outreach mosque.
This is why the grand opening is 9/11/2011.
This is why the embrace an endorsement from Hamas.
Why are we letting this happen & why are our officials just bending over backwards to accomodate them?
I can’t wait until the Mosque opens. It’ll be a great day for Muslims and the City of NY. I will definitely be there for the opening celebration !!
God bless the United States of America and God bless you all !
That would not be a day to celebrate. How could one celebrate a victory for the Jihadi’s by building a Mosque on the very site that the landing gear from the plane that flew into the World Trade Center landed and damaged the building. A day to celebrate would be the day when we build a Church in Mecca. Now that will be worth celebrating when the Muslims have freedom of religion and can convert to Christ.
Afro-Americans dont blow people up on a regular basis in the name of religion! In fact most Afro-Amer crime is against their own in certain neighborhoods amoungst other criminal people – STOP COMPARING teh civil rights movement to this – its not the same so LEAVE US OUT OF THIS MESS!!!
Its about time we wake up and stand together and put a stop to this Mosque, lets try building a church in one of there city’s. They will kill you for just thinking about it
Extremists of every stripe seem to b finding their way out from under whatever rock offered them cover till now. The fact that those supporting this won’t even discuss moving it is VERY telling…. Not investigating their financing REEKS of looking the other way… So.. Which is more important, coddling them, or looking after the needs of OUR society (considering the history of violence and oppression their “faith” is responsible for inflicting on it’s followers?.. OUR concerns SHOULD be addressed.. and NOT dismissively as our mayor does with a careless wave of his hand.
I did look up Meet the Press for Sept. 2008, and this is not posted on their site as an interview that took place.
I am opposed to this mosque, and to the suspicious agendas of obama and bloomberg-but this reference of an obama interview – does not appear to be true.
I am furious that we appear to be helpless when it comes to having our voices heard iin order to put an end to this project.
I love the imbeciles here. Anyone who disagrees with them is a “bigot”. If by bigot, you mean extreme dislike against serial murderers, than yes, I am a bigot.
Your favorite one liner is that America guarantees freedom of religion. And so she does. But than you camel turds keep forgetting about the separate of church and state part. Meaning that religion here has to follow the law. In this particular instance the laws regarding murder.
I noticed you bleeding hearts with bleeding holes where the brains should be didn’t object when the FBI checks the financing of neo-Nazi religious groups here. But somehow rampaging muslimes are ok. You even try to point out that it’s just a few individual muslimes that are murderous, just like any other society. But than conveniently forgetting about the fact that it happens worldwide and by more than just a few individuals.
FACT: Everywhere where there are mu-Slimes, sh-!t happens.
China — sh-!t happens
(suicide bombers that kill little children and run amok with metal pipes in the streets)
India — sh-!t happens
(mu-slimes burned 100s of hindus alive in packed trains and burned villagers alive while they slept)
Middle East — sh-!t happens
(suicide bombers that kill little children)
Russia — sh-!t happens
(suicide bombers that kill women and children in crowded theaters)
South East Asia — sh-!t happens
(mu-slime thugs who kidnap teachers, school children, nurses, priests for ransom, than murder them all)
Europe — sh-!t happens
(suicide bombers that kill little children)
USA — 9/11 happened
Goes to reason, no mu-slimes, no sh-!t.
All these camel turds understand is violence and lies anyway. I say we oblige them by killing them all and than lie about how sorry we are.
Islam. It’s a disease. And like any other infestations of boils, pox and pestilence, it should be eradicated. You don’t talk to diseases. You eradicate them like you did polio.
Sad day for true Americans!
Singh why don’t you fly away on your magical rug and stay quiet. Your comments sound similar to all of the other racist jerks here who want the mosque moved. Bigots!
Jack I don’t think it is rascism. They have their rights, but also they have their obligations towards the people who live in this country to respect OUR rights. That’s all. Why didn’t they choose another site, on the upper east side, there are plenty…..
Singh, you cant use such a language in a debate unless u r under 18
I bet this Imam is RELATED TO OBAMA !!! and it STUPID like him too !!! ITS TIME AMERICA WOKE UP !!!
I agree that it’s time for AMERICA WOKE UP!
R. singh, dont be a racist. Do not meddle in the affairs of the Americans, muslims or otherwise.
This Imam he is a total jerk, tell him to stay in the gulf or whatever or where ever, why is he coming back to NYC ? He is un-wanted, TELL HIM TO STAY AWAY !!!
