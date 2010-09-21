Business Leaders Gather For L.I. Hunger Summit

GARDEN CITY, NY (WCBS 880) – Hundreds of business leaders have been brought into a hunger summit at Adelphi University on Long Island.
“We’re looking for some innovative ideas and solutions,” Island Harvest President Randi Dresner told WCBS 880 Long Island Bureau Chief Mike Xirinachs. “…and the idea is to bring people to the table who are not invited to the table typically.”
Dresner hoping to create public and private partnerships to tackle a problem seen as a public health crisis.
Dresner says, “Corporate America is constantly looking at solutions, finding solutions, to all sorts of issues related to business. Hunger relief industry is a business.”
Sadly, says Dresner, hunger relief is one business that is growing.
The summit lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
