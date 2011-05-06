The Valerie Fund Walk

Verona Park – Verona, NJ

June 11th at 8:00 a.m.

On Saturday, June 11, Verona Park will once again be the site of The Valerie Fund Walk. More than 3,000 people including CBS 2’s John Elliott will walk and run to support the children and families of The Valerie Fund. CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor of The Valerie Fund Walk for the fifth straight year. Come early for T-shirts, team photos, face painting, snacks and live music. Awards and prizes to be given at noon. Register for the walk at www.TheValerieFund.org/walk or by calling The Valerie Fund office at 973-761-0422.

Proceeds from the walk will support comprehensive health care services for children with cancer and blood disorders. This has been the mission of the Valerie Fund since 1976 and is carried out in the seven Valerie Fund centers across New Jersey, New York, and Metro Philadelphia.