WCBS-TV Station Information

WCBS-TV

524 W. 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

SWITCHBOARD: 212-975-4321

NEWSLINE: 800-CH-2-NEWS

NEWSROOM FAX: 212-975-9387 (Note: Story ideas should be faxed to the attention of “Assignment Desk.” News releases should be faxed to the attention of “Planning Desk.”)

New Jersey Bureau: 201-319-8638 | Long Island Bureau: 516-463-2619 | Westchester Bureau: 914-696-8293

ASSIGNMENT DESK: 212-975-5867, desk@cbs2ny.com

STATION SERVICES: stationservices@cbs2ny.com

CBS 2′s Digital Editorial Staff: E-mail the CBSNewYork Web Team

Closed Captioning Contact Information:

For immediate concerns about broadcast closed captioning, call 212-975-8559, fax 212-857-4708 or e-mail wcbstvcaptioning@cbs.com. For closed captioning complaints regarding non-immediate issues, please write to: Mr. Joel Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Operations; 524 W. 57th Street, Room 3309, New York, NY 10019; fax 212-975-6133 or e-mail wcbstvcaptioning@cbs.com.

For immediate concerns about closed captioning of online video content, call 212-975-8559, fax 212-857-4708, or e-mail wcbstvcaptioning@cbs.com. For non-immediate complaints regarding closed captioning of online video, please write to: Mr. Joel Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Operations; 524 W. 57th Street, Room 3309, New York, NY 10019; fax 212-975-6133 or e-mail wcbstvcaptioning@cbs.com.

Looking For A Speaker Or Emcee?

If you are interested in having a CBS 2 journalist appear at an event please fill out a WCBS/WLNY-TV Talent Appearances Request Form and submit it in accordance with the instructions it contains.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT REQUESTS:

WCBS-TV Public Affairs

524 West 57th Street, Room 3382

New York, NY 10019

FORMAT: Beta Videotape

DURATION: :10, :15 and :30 seconds

TIME OF AIR:Throughout the broadcast day

DOCUMENTATION NEEDED: Request should be submitted on organization letterhead, including board of directors, tax-exempt determination, statement of purpose and annual report.

BASIS FOR REJECTION: Content (controversial, political, or religious in nature) and technical quality. PSA must offer a specific service, such as a telephone number to call for further information. Name of organization must appear within content of the message. WCBS-TV will consider airing spots that have a limited time run, such as a week or longer. Consideration will be given to events that focus on a particular time of year, such as summer, if requests are received at least six weeks in advance.

TYPES OF PSAs USED: Generic, local

Click here for the latest FCC Children’s Report