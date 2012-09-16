Tony’s Table: Italian Style Comfort Food

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pasta dish is never a bad thing, especially when CBS2’s Tony Tantillo is involved. This specialty pasta is unique because it has small holes
“You have to start this a little early, because it takes a little bit to simmer.” Tantillo said of his Sicilian sauce.
The sauce is made with eggplant cut up and sauteed with olive oil, baby bella mushrooms, white onions, and fresh tomatoes.
Simmer everything for 20 minutes, then add parsley, oregano, and red pepper flakes. The pasta is cooked for 8-10 minutes or until al dente.