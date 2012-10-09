CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Rockland Town Residents: Construction Site Is Ruining Our Water

October 9, 2012 6:48 PM By Elise Finch
Filed Under: clarkstown, construction site, Elise Finch, Lake Lucille, Muddy Mess, Ramapo, rockland, Rockland County, Runoff, Sediment, Sky Ridge, William Terribile

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBS) — Residents of a Rockland County town say the water now flowing into a nearby reservoir is a muddy mess, and runoff from a construction project is to blame.

Now, as CBS 2’s Elise Finch reports, Clarkstown homeowners are demanding a swift cleanup.

Normally, the water in Lake Lucille is clear. But ever since it rained heavily, the water has been murky with a reddish tinge.

“It looked like a chocolate river coming down at a rapid rate,” homeowner William Terribile said, “and if you looked carefully, you could see it was all the silt; a red-type silt.”

Terribile followed the trial of discolored sediment to its origin at Sky Ridge – an 18-acre housing development in nearby Ramapo.

“There’s a mountain there that when it got wet, it just slid right down and went right into the streams,” he said.

Clarkstown homeowner Carol Kaney said it got even worse.

“This also continued from here into the reservoir, which is a water source for New York and Jersey,” she said.

Officials from Ramapo and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation investigated, and ordered that work at the new subdivision stop immediately. The DEC also issued notices of violations to Joy Builders, the developer, for inadequate erosion and sediment control measures at the site.

Clarkstown Town Supervisor Alexander Gromack said even though the construction site is in Ramapo, the runoff has clogged and contaminated waterways in Clarkstown.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of mud and silt in the bed of our streams that will cause future environmental problems and future drainage problems,” Gromack said.

People that spoke to CBS 2 said there is no quick fix. Several waterways may have to be dredged, which could take months, even years, to complete and cost millions of dollars.

Neighbors said the developers should be on the hook for those millions of dollars.

“They should do it and pay for it – the developer – and do it ASAP, you know, because it’s just going to go down stream into the water system,” Clarkstown homeowner Fred Ceresnak said.

Terribile said remediation must start immediately.

Calls to the development company were not returned, but the owner is due in court next week to address summonses related to the runoff.

A compliance meeting is also being scheduled to address cleanup efforts. In the meantime, a stop work order remains in effect at the construction site.

More from Elise Finch
Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia