CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Federal Officials Warn Of Dangers Of Counterfeit Air Bags

October 10, 2012 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Air Bags, Airbags, counterfeit, Counterfeit Air Bags, John Morton, Tony Aiello, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Warning

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal officials issued a warning Wednesday night about counterfeit air bags that may have been put into their cars when repaired.

As CBS 2’s Tony Aiello reports, officials fear thousands of those replacement air bags will not work properly when needed.

When genuine air bags work, they save lives. But the federal government is warning about thousands of counterfeit air bags that may fail to inflate properly, and put drivers in danger.

“They aren’t going to save you in an accident,” said John Morton, director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “They are a fraud and a danger from start to finish and you don’t want them in your car, period.”

Federal officials tested the counterfeit airbags last month. One of them exploded, and showered a test dummy with shrapnel.

Law enforcement has been attacking the problem for months, seizing counterfeit air bags this summer near Charlotte, N.C., and arresting a man for selling them.

Another man, Dai Zhensong, was busted for bringing counterfeit air bags in from China.

“The Internet has made their sale and distribution much easier in recent years,” Morton said. “The air bags are illegally manufactured in foreign factories under false trademarks and shipped to brokers in the United States.”

By one estimate, there are a quarter million vehicles in the U.S. with phony air bags.

The feds say your car may be at risk if you had air bags replaced in the last three years at a repair shop that is not part of a new car dealership.

Also at risk are used cars that may have sustained an air bag deployment before your purchase.

The feds say the counterfeit bags look pretty much identical to certified parts – except when it comes to price tags. The phony air bags can sell for as little as $50, compared to $700 to $1,000 for the real deal.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia