Long Island Neighbors Complain About Constant Air Traffic Noise From JFK

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Aviation Administration has scheduled a meeting Monday night at the East Williston Village Hall on Long Island, to address concerns about the number of flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport zooming overhead.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, the flights have been going over Garden City Floral Park and other nearby communities, and residents said it has been a never-ending problem for years.
“You hear the planes at all hours of the day and night. I can’t be in my backyard in the afternoon in the summer because the planes are so loud,” one woman said. “I’ve actually joked with people I’m on the phone with to say, I promise I’m not on the runway at Kennedy Airport.”
Residents said the planes are flying overhead constantly.
“Here you are on a quiet Sunday afternoon and you’ve got planes constantly going overhead. Some people have heard it a lot at night too, when they’re going to sleep. Sometimes we try to decide, is that a Federal Express plane because it’s coming in around 1 or 2 in the morning? We’re wondering if it’s that.”
Garden City is located about 15 miles northwest of the airport.
