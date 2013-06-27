Philadelphia 76ers Pick Syracuse’s Carter-Williams At 10th Overall

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Syracuse point guard Michael Carter-Williams with the 11th pick in the NBA draft.

The Sixers were suddenly in the market for a point guard Thursday night after they traded All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to New Orleans. A person familiar with the trade says the Pelicans sent Nerlens Noel, the sixth overall pick, and a protected 2014 first-round pick to the Sixers for Holiday and the Sixers’ second-round selection — 42nd overall — in this year’s draft. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

MORE NBA DRAFT: SHOCKER — CAVS TAKE BENNETT AT NUMBER ONE

Carter-Williams, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard, played two seasons at Syracuse. He led the Orange in assists (7.3) and steals (2.8) and averaged 11.9 points last season.

General manager Sam Hinkie made a big splash in his first draft running the team. Hinkie traded the Sixers’ best player and acquired another big man with bad knees. Noel is expected to be sidelined until December because of left knee surgery.

The Sixers are in the lottery mostly because Andrew Bynum never played a game for them because of bone bruises in both his knees.

