‘White House Down’ Stars Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx Discuss Fatherhood

NEW YORK (WLNY) — Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx star together in “White House Down,” but at a special screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster the actors opened up about their other roles — fatherhood.
“It’s beautiful,” Tatum, whose daughter was born on May 31, said. “My entire phone is filled with pictures, you can’t get enough of it.”
Both stars shared some parenting advice at the event which was hosted by “The Moms.”
Although Tatum is new to the game, he already has some pointers.
“Happy wife, happy mommies is a happy life,” Tatum said. “Keep them good, you’ll be good.”
Foxx, the father of two daughters, said, “What I learned is that when you always talk to them as a father it makes them feel like they can’t come to you. So especially when you have girls you gotta be able to open the door. Naturally, the mom is going to have that door open, but I feel like sometimes the mom can’t give that perspective that a guy can tell a girl about other guys.”
Denise Albert of “The Moms” swung by The Couch to recap the event.
