Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez And Derek Jeter Face Minor-League Pitching

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Derek Jeter has joined teammate Alex Rodriguez in hitting against minor league pitching.

Coming back from a broken left ankle, Jeter had an opposite-field single to right in six at-bats Friday against a minor league right-hander. The Yankees captain said it was his second day of facing live pitching.

Jeter has been consistently making progress in his rehabilitation. On Thursday, the shortstop ran outside on his ankle for the first time in two months.

Rodriguez, who had hip surgery in January, had two doubles and a single in five plate appearances, and he also ran the bases after putting the ball in play.

After Mark Teixeira’s season-ending wrist surgery, getting some bats back into the Bombers’ lineup is crucial if the team hopes to clinch a postseason berth.



The Yankees have not announced a date for when A-Rod will begin a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment, but running bases during the at-bat situation normally is among the final preparation steps.

Rodriguez also had a post-hitting baserunning session with catcher Francisco Cervelli, who caught during A-Rod’s at-bats and resumed taking on-field batting practice. Cervelli is rehabilitating from a broken hand.

Rodriguez didn’t stop to talk with reporters when leaving the Yankees minor league complex.

Jeter hasn’t played this season after breaking an ankle in the playoffs last October and having surgery. Another fracture was discovered during his first rehab in April.

The Yankees expect both Jeter and Rodriguez to return to the active roster after the All-Star break.

You May Also Be Interested In These Stories

(TM and © Copyright 2013 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2013 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)