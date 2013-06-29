Mahopac Residents Shocked After Arsenal Is Discovered In Neighbor’s Home

MAHOPAC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in sleepy Mahopac were talking Saturday about an arsenal of explosive materials, weapons and ammunition that were found in a neighbor’s home.

The resident — Jonathan Orser, 41, of Mahopac — was found dead of a shotgun wound to the chest after his wife returned to their East Lake Boulevard home from a social engagement around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, police said.

The explosives were found after investigators learned Orser was a gun enthusiast and might have automatic weapons in the house.