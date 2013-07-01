B&C Morning Show: Howard Finkel Announces The 2013 ‘Pulse Of The People’ Nominees

Legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel made the official announcement today on behalf of the “Pulse of the People” award committee, revealing the 2013 nominees:
1. Mike Francesa: No surprise here. Last year’s winner again makes the final five.
2. Boomer Esiason: Uncle Booms is down 3-1 — just like his beloved Blueshirts — to Craigie in the POTP standings. Will the multimedia superstar make it a series?
3. Craig Carton: A three-peater from 2008-10, Craig hasn’t had a Pulse in two straight years. Maybe his upcoming book, “Loudmouth,” will put him over the top.
4. Howie Rose: Put it in the books! Howie is in this thing.
5. Frank Isola: A lot of people hate this New York Daily News reporter — and a lot of those people are affiliated with the Knicks.
The sixth annual award will be handed out on Wednesday, July 3. So keep it tuned in to the “Boomer & Carton” show, weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.
