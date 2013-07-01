B&C Morning Show: Howard Finkel Announces The 2013 ‘Pulse Of The People’ Nominees

July 1, 2013 6:08 AM
Bobby Dwyer

Legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel made the official announcement today on behalf of the “Pulse of the People” award committee, revealing the 2013 nominees:

1. Mike Francesa: No surprise here. Last year’s winner again makes the final five.

2. Boomer Esiason: Uncle Booms is down 3-1 — just like his beloved Blueshirts — to Craigie in the POTP standings. Will the multimedia superstar make it a series?

3. Craig Carton: A three-peater from 2008-10, Craig hasn’t had a Pulse in two straight years. Maybe his upcoming book, “Loudmouth,” will put him over the top.

4. Howie Rose: Put it in the books! Howie is in this thing.

5. Frank Isola: A lot of people hate this New York Daily News reporter — and a lot of those people are affiliated with the Knicks.

The sixth annual award will be handed out on Wednesday, July 3. So keep it tuned in to the “Boomer & Carton” show, weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.

