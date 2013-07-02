Sources Tell CBS2: 3 In Custody Following Sexual Assault Of Queens Parishioner | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

B&C Morning Show: ‘Head Mountain,’ ‘Head Hill,’ Busts And More

July 2, 2013 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer

With Andy Pettitte becoming the Yankees’ all-time leader in strikeouts on Monday night, Boomer suggests that the lefty might have earned himself a spot on the Yankees’ fictitious “Head Mt.”

That spawned an interesting chat on another fictitious “Head Mt.” involving the talent here at WFAN through the years, as well as an equally fictitious “Head Hill” and ‘Busts’…

