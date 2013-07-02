Mixed Reaction To Quinn’s Demand For Nutrition Rules For Restaurant Kids’ Meals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Council Speaker Christine Quinn opposed Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s ban on 16-ounce sodas, but now she, herself, has called for a ban on unhealthy food for children.

As 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported, Quinn on Monday proposed a legislation that would forbid chain restaurants from serving meals to children with excess calories, fat and sodium.

The restrictions would allow for no more than 650 calories, 7.2 grams of saturated fat, and 740 milligrams of sodium per meal, according to published reports.