Suspects In Custody In Connection With Hell’s Kitchen Construction Site Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Hell’s Kitchen that left a construction foreman wounded.

As CBS 2’s Tracee Carrasco reported Tuesday, police believe Anthony Manco shot Louis Lamburini, 56, just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at 49th Street and Ninth Avenue. At the time, Lamburini was sitting in a white van parked next to the construction site where he is a maintenance foreman for Judlau Water Works.