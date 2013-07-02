Suspects In Custody In Connection With Hell’s Kitchen Construction Site Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Hell’s Kitchen that left a construction foreman wounded.
As CBS 2’s Tracee Carrasco reported Tuesday, police believe Anthony Manco shot Louis Lamburini, 56, just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at 49th Street and Ninth Avenue. At the time, Lamburini was sitting in a white van parked next to the construction site where he is a maintenance foreman for Judlau Water Works.
Lamburini was shot in the chest, but his injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
Manco was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly driving a stolen car in Rockaway.
“We have what we believe to be the shooter in custody. His name is Anthony Manco,” said Police Commissioner Ray Kelly. “We have a partial license plate that was checked out. As a result, he was apprehended.”
At John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday morning, sources said Robert Sasso – a second man allegedly connected to the shooting who is believed to be Manco’s friend – was picked up by Port Authority police, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
Sasso might have been applying for a job at Local 15 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, when someone called police believing he fit the description of the man police were seeking.
Workers in the Local 15 office declined to comment.
“We have nothing to say,” an employee said.
Sources told 1010 WINS Sasso was fired three weeks ago from the construction company Lamburini works for, D’Auria reported.
Sasso is also being questioned in connection with an unrelated murder in Queens.
