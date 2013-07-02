‘Tremendous Explosion’ Injures 2, Blasts Back Off Car In Jersey City

Jersey City car explosion (credit: Alex Silverman/WCBS 880)
Jersey City car explosion (credit: Alex Silverman/WCBS 880)
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An explosion in a car left two people injured in Jersey City on Tuesday.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, buildings blocks away shook from the force.
“So everyone started panicking and we ran up this way,” a witness named Dion told Silverman.
He said when he got to the scene of the explosion, he saw the silver Toyota sedan with its back end blown to bits.
“It was actually a hard top car and then it looked like a convertible afterwards, it must have been a tremendous explosion,” Dion told Silverman.
A fire department spokeswoman said a man was working on a refrigeration unit at the corner liquor store. As the man was loading a tank possibly containing propane into his car, the tank suddenly blew, sending the worker flying.
“Bleeding from his ears and nose and stuff like that,” said another witness. “He looks better than the other guy. The other guy was laying on the floor and he looks really bad.”
That man said he helped pull the other victim, a passer-by, away from the burning car.
Another witness said the explosion was a close call for him.
“My mom is coming around the corner three seconds, it just exploded. I had no words,” Wayne, 9, told Silverman.
One Comment
Hello friend,
Here is a nice selection of great places to visit, just take a look at my list http://penndc.maxwellstanford.se
Cheers, wearywanderer6432
Comments are closed.