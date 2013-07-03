Christie Visits Jersey Shore To Promote ‘Stronger NJ’ Grant Program

ORTLEY BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s another trip down the Jersey shore for Governor Chris Christiebut it’s not a vacation.

Christie is visiting several shore businesses to promote a grant program designed to help businesses damaged in Superstorm Sandy last year.

The Stronger NJ program is giving businesses grants and forgivable loans up to $50,000 to pay for costs associated with the storm.

In November, Christie said Superstorm Sandy caused the Garden State $36.8 billion in damage. More than 30,000 homes and or businesses were destroyed or sustained substantial damage from the storm.

Businesses that sustained physical damage costing at least $5,000 are eligible.

Ortley Beach two weeks after Sandy (credit: Steve Sandberg/1010 WINS)

The program is run by the state using money provided by the federal government.

Christie has devoted a large chunk of the summer to promoting business and tourism down the shore, visiting the destination with both President Barack Obama and Prince Harry on two separate occasions in May.

