Contents Of Actor James Gandolfini’s Will Revealed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — James Gandolfini has left the bulk of his estimated $70 million estate to his 13-year-old son and infant daughter.

The late “Sopranos” star also left millions to his wife and relatives.

A will dated Dec. 19 was filed Tuesday in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court.

Gandolfini’s son, Michael, is to get the largest chunk through a trust set aside for him until he turns 21. Gandolfini also left his son all his jewelry and clothes.

Web Extra: Read Gandolfini’s Will (.pdf) | Photos: Remembering James Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini will split his father’s Italian property with his half-sister, 8-month-old Liliana, when she turns 25, though their father noted in the will he hoped they would “keep it in our family for as long as possible.”

Gandolfini left $500,000 gifts to his nieces and several other gifts to friends and relations, including $200,000 each to his personal assistant and secretary.

The remainder of Gandolfini’s estate will be split among his wife, sisters and daughter.

The will is the first and primary filing of his estate; more documents are expected to be filed.

Gandolfini died June 19.

