Mobile Couch: World’s Largest Free-Flying American Flag Raised In Hoboken

July 3, 2013 10:28 AM

NEW YORK (WLNY) — The world’s largest free-flying American Flag was raised in Hoboken, N.J. on Wednesday.

TV 10-55’s Alex Denis and the Mobile Couch were at the launch, held at Stevens University of Technology. The special shaped hot air balloon was created just after 9/11 and has flown in the New York area every year since.

Comments

One Comment

  1. wearywanderer64 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 2:39 am

Comments are closed.

