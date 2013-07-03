Mobile Couch: World’s Largest Free-Flying American Flag Raised In Hoboken

NEW YORK (WLNY) — The world’s largest free-flying American Flag was raised in Hoboken, N.J. on Wednesday.
More: The 7 Best Spots To Watch Fireworks In NYC
TV 10-55’s Alex Denis and the Mobile Couch were at the launch, held at Stevens University of Technology. The special shaped hot air balloon was created just after 9/11 and has flown in the New York area every year since.
One Comment
Hello,
I’ve just finished writing an article and I wanted to ask you to take a look at it and tell me your opinion about it, please read the whole article here http://cristian.dallasmusiciansforhire.com
My Best, wearywanderer6432
Comments are closed.