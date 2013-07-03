Queens Woman Says Husband ‘Slashed Me’ And ‘Left Me There To Die’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who claims she was viciously attacked by her husband and left to die on a Queens street last week is speaking out.

Jennifer Altman said she has been with her husband, 23-year-old Dartanyan Kingsberry, for two years but he turned violent when they married two months ago.

The violence escalated last Friday when the 26-year-old said her husband slashed her with a boxcutter after she insisted on a divorce, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.