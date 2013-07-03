Queens Woman Says Husband ‘Slashed Me’ And ‘Left Me There To Die’

Jennifer Altman is pleading for her husband to surrender (credit: Carol D'Auria/1010 WINS)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who claims she was viciously attacked by her husband and left to die on a Queens street last week is speaking out.
Jennifer Altman said she has been with her husband, 23-year-old Dartanyan Kingsberry, for two years but he turned violent when they married two months ago.
The violence escalated last Friday when the 26-year-old said her husband slashed her with a boxcutter after she insisted on a divorce, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.
“His words were, ‘If I can’t have you, nobody can have you. You think you’re pretty, you’re not going to be pretty anymore,'” Altman said. “He slashed me seven times all over my body and just left me there to die.”
Police said Kingsberry fled the scene and is still at large.
Dartanyan Kingsberry (credit: NYPD)
Altman was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she required thousands of stitches.
“I have almost 2,000 stitches all over my body, 700 in my face alone. I have a two-foot gash that goes from my thigh to the middle of my buttocks, I have another gash on my left buttocks that’s about 10-inches long,” Altman said.
Community leaders joined Altman Wednesday at a press conference where she made a tearful plea for her husband to surrender.
“I just want to say to him if you are watching this please turn yourself in,” Altman said.
She also asked for the public to cooperate.
“If you’re a woman, if you’re with him and you’re hiding him out, please turn him in before this happens to you. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”
In a statement, Community Advocate Tony Herbert called the attack a “savage act.”
“We have to get her some justice,” Herbert stated. “We must make sure he doesn’t do it to another woman.”
Kingsberry is described as a black male, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black work boots, a black t-shirt and gray jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
