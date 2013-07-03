‘Stronger Than The Storm’ Campaign Conveys Powerful Message In New Jersey

UNION BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You have probably seen the “Stronger than the Storm” campaign for New Jersey in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, and may even have sung along with it, too.

And as CBS 2’s Christine Sloan reported Wednesday, the local company that came up with the idea is making some Garden State residents proud.

The song is everywhere — on TV, on the radio and on the Internet. “Stronger than the Storm” is a song to a campaign to bring people to the Jersey Shore in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

Even the Harlem Globetrotters are dribbling to it in the commercials.

Mary Jane Michalak of Union Beach called the song “uplifting.” She lost her home to Sandy.

“It is very catchy,” she said. “Everybody is going to be singing it.”

Shannon Eis said her daughter can’t stop humming the song. The public relations firm for which Eis works partnered with Brushfire Marketing on the campaign for the State of New Jersey.

“We really wanted to create a unique moment for the state of New Jersey that really captured what it was feeling and what work needs to be done,” said Eis, of MWW Public Relations. “A new song could express that.”

The idea for the song came straight from a line used by Gov. Chris Christie. President Barack Obama also once told New Jersey residents, “You are stronger than the storm.”

The tune evokes strong emotions in people who lost everything in the storm. Some people said it even made them cry.

“I think it is great for the state to let people know we are rebuilding; that we are strong and we won’t let anything let us down,” said Simone Whittaker of Union Beach.

New York City-based songwriter Brian Jones composed the music for “Stronger than the Storm,” while Brushfire Marketing wrote the lyrics.

The entire campaign is being funded with federal money, CBS 2 is told.

