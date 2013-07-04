Fire Causes Delays On Metro-North’s Harlem, New Haven Lines

Firefighters Evacuate Tremont Station July 4, 2013 3:03 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were heavy delays on Metro-North’s Harlem and New Haven lines after reports of a fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the Tremont station in the Bronx around noon. It’s unclear if a fire broke out on the tracks or on a train, but the station was evacuated as a precaution.

For a time, trains were running on a 30 to 60 minute delay Thursday afternoon. Service was fully restored around 3 p.m.

