Retired Firefighter Prevents Tragedy, Saves Baby’s Life In Maspeth

John Manzione Rushed Over And Performed CPR After The Boy Fell Into A Pool July 4, 2013 11:47 PM
Filed Under: CPR, Drowning, Firefighter, John Manzione, Maspeth, Queens
(file / credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — A quick thinking retired firefighter prevented a 4th of July tragedy when he saved the life of a 2-year-old who fell in a pool.

John Manzione heard the commotion and ran over to help when the baby was found in a Maspeth pool on Thursday.

“I started to perform CPR with the chest compression and a few breaths and the baby responded right away, thank god,” he said, “He started to breathe, he had the gurgling, I took him on the side, I got the water out and a few more breaths, he started to breathe on his own.”

Manzione retired from the FDNY in February after 32 years on the force.

