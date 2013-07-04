Retired Firefighter Prevents Tragedy, Saves Baby’s Life In Maspeth

NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — A quick thinking retired firefighter prevented a 4th of July tragedy when he saved the life of a 2-year-old who fell in a pool.
John Manzione heard the commotion and ran over to help when the baby was found in a Maspeth pool on Thursday.
“I started to perform CPR with the chest compression and a few breaths and the baby responded right away, thank god,” he said, “He started to breathe, he had the gurgling, I took him on the side, I got the water out and a few more breaths, he started to breathe on his own.”
Manzione retired from the FDNY in February after 32 years on the force.