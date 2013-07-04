Tighter Security, Road Closures For NYC’s July Fourth Fireworks Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s July Fourth fireworks show drew huge crowds along the Hudson River, but the holiday celebration also meant tighter security and road closures.

On Thursday New Yorkers staked out their spots early in anticipation of the show that featured 40,000 dazzling bursts. The crowd was also be treated to a star studded sound track picked out by Usher, CBS 2’s Dave Carlin reported.

World Famous Recording Artist Usher Handpicked Music For 2013 Fireworks Display

“Let’s just say it beats the bottle rockets I was shooting off last year,” Usher told reporters on Thursday.

Some New Yorkers went with the ‘luxury option’ and found rooftops to watch the show from.

“We just got some great views and being this high was also get a cool breeze, which is nice today,” Ink 48 Hotel general manager Linda Chin said.

Laval Moore and her friends told CBS 2’s Steve Langford that they came prepared with snacks, umbrellas, and chairs.

“This is something of a lifetime for me,” Moore said.

The NYPD will used seven helicopters, 16 harbor unit boats and dozens of new mobile cameras and bomb-sniffing dogs for Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2013 show.

“We also have additional patrols in the boroughs because we’ve had in the past, but not recently, celebratory gunfire, which obviously we don’t want,” Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said.

Spectators were warned: There were to be no backpacks, no chairs, no coolers, no alcoholic beverages and no pets allowed in the viewing area.

Traffic along the banks of the Hudson River was challenging.

The northbound side of the Westside Highway from 23rd Street to 57th Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday or until cleanup is complete.

The southbound side of the Westside Highway from 79th Street to 42nd Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday or until cleanup is complete.

The southbound side of the Westside Highway from 42nd Street to 23rd Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday or until cleanup is complete.

On the New Jersey side, traffic was stopped in River View communities, including Hoboken and much of Sinatra Drive.

The holiday also brought reduced mass transit service.

In the city, subways and buses were on a Saturday schedule. The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North were running on a Sunday schedule.

NJ TRANSIT was on a weekend — major holiday schedule for all trains, with bus schedules varying by route. PATH trains were on a Saturday schedule, operating on two lines from Newark to World Trade Center and from Journal Square to 33rd Street via Hoboken.

1010 WINS was the official radio station for the Macy’s fireworks spectacular, and reporter Sonia Rincon caught up with revelers who jumped at the chance to take in the show.

“It’s gorgeous and it’s great to have the music in the background,” Lilly said as she tried to capture the moment on her phone.