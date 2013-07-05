1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria Taking To Food Truck For Alzheimer’s Research

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A special chef will be staffing a food truck on Long Island Friday, all in an effort to raise funds for Alzheimer’s awareness and research.
That chef is none other than 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria.
As D’Auria reported, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. D’Auria’s own mother has been suffering from dementia from the past eight years.
But we can do something about it. D’Auria will be chef for the day at the Beach Buns & Bites by Sugo food truck in Long Beach, Long Island, and all the proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
AFA President Carol Steinberg said raising awareness is vital.
“There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of denial. There’s a lot of misperceptions about Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “It goes way beyond memory problems.”
D’Auria will be cooking up eggplants and a broccoli and bean salad, beginning at 4 p.m. The food truck will be parked at of Riverside Boulevard and Shore Road in Long Beach.
The hotline number for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is (866) 232-8484.
