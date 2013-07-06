CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Report: Greenwich Village Bar, Concert Venue ‘The Back Fence’ To Close

Bar To Close On Sept. 30 Due To Rent Hike, Report Says July 6, 2013 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Bar, Bleecker Street, Closing, Concert Venue, Greenwich Village, The Back Fence, Thompson Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Back Fence, a popular Greenwich Village bar and music venue, is reportedly closing this fall after 68 years in business.

The bar, at 155 Bleecker St. at the intersection with Thompson Street, will close on Sept. 30 due to a rent increase, DNAInfo reported earlier this week.

The venue has been open since 1945, and has hosted nightly classic rock concerts for several years. The bar has drawn a crowd made up of local residents, tourists and NYU students, the publication reported.

Midtown property firm Trevi Retail bought the building that houses the bar last year, and the space will be rented out at market rate, the publication reported.

