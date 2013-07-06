Report: Greenwich Village Bar, Concert Venue ‘The Back Fence’ To Close

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Back Fence, a popular Greenwich Village bar and music venue, is reportedly closing this fall after 68 years in business.
The bar, at 155 Bleecker St. at the intersection with Thompson Street, will close on Sept. 30 due to a rent increase, DNAInfo reported earlier this week.
The venue has been open since 1945, and has hosted nightly classic rock concerts for several years. The bar has drawn a crowd made up of local residents, tourists and NYU students, the publication reported.
Midtown property firm Trevi Retail bought the building that houses the bar last year, and the space will be rented out at market rate, the publication reported.
Check Out These Other Stories From CBSNewYork.com:
One Comment
Hello!
Look at that! wow! It’s so amazing and interesting, and even sometimes shocking! Just take a look here http://zeusguzellik.com/street.php?9796
Preston Rubio
Comments are closed.