August A Hot Time To Buy A Winter Coat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer isn’t over, but now is the time to buy a coat for this winter, retail experts told CBS 2’s Emily Smith.
When the temperatures drop, coat prices will climb. For example, at Sandro, a boutique in Greenwich Village, coats were selling for 20 to 60 percent off Friday.
“Right now, no one’s really thinking about winter,” said Louis Ramirez, senior features writer for DealNews.com. “Everybody’s thinking fall. So you might be thinking about lighter jackets for the fall. You’re not thinking like fleece. You’re not thinking heavy coats just quite yet.”
Style and trend expert Brittney Levine said coat seekers shouldn’t worry about buying outdated styles and stick to the classics. If being in vogue is a concern, research what is hot for this year. Chances are it began trending last winter, Levine added.
“You’re seeing the tweed, some of the leather accents displayed throughout the garment, and that’s something you can wear for many seasons to come,” Levine said. “I like to go for something with a little bit of a bold color.”
If shoppers miss out on a coat now, their next opportunity to score a great deal won’t come until Black Friday, experts said.
Retail experts said August is also a prime time to buy summer clothes, patio furniture and barbecue grills.
