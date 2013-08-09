CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

August A Hot Time To Buy A Winter Coat

Shoppers Can Score Deals Now, Experts Say August 9, 2013 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Coats, Emily Smith, Retail, Shopping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer isn’t over, but now is the time to buy a coat for this winter, retail experts told CBS 2’s Emily Smith.

When the temperatures drop, coat prices will climb. For example, at Sandro, a boutique in Greenwich Village, coats were selling for 20 to 60 percent off Friday.

“Right now, no one’s really thinking about winter,” said Louis Ramirez, senior features writer for DealNews.com. “Everybody’s thinking fall. So you might be thinking about lighter jackets for the fall. You’re not thinking like fleece. You’re not thinking heavy coats just quite yet.”

Style and trend expert Brittney Levine said coat seekers shouldn’t worry about buying outdated styles and stick to the classics. If being in vogue is a concern, research what is hot for this year. Chances are it began trending last winter, Levine added.

“You’re seeing the tweed, some of the leather accents displayed throughout the garment, and that’s something you can wear for many seasons to come,” Levine said. “I like to go for something with a little bit of a bold color.”

If shoppers miss out on a coat now, their next opportunity to score a great deal won’t come until Black Friday, experts said.

Retail experts said August is also a prime time to buy summer clothes, patio furniture and barbecue grills.

You May Also Be Interested In These Stories

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia