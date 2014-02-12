Boomer & Carton: Tanaka Is Happy, Hal Is Excited, Alderson Is Uncertain And Craig Has Sticky Keys

Jerry Recco’s first update of the day was an entertaining one, and it began with the story surrounding Masahiro Tanaka’s introduction to New York.
We heard from Hal Steinbrenner as George’s son channeled his inner Kermit the Fro,g and the one and only Suzyn Waldman talked about the size of the balls that Tanaka handled in Japan.
Moving right along to the Mets, general manager Sandy Alderson joined Mike Francesa Tuesday afternoon, and during their chat he provided a keen use of the dramatic pause — which Craigie ran with.
Plus, J.R. Smith has been fitted for a facemask for tonight’s tilt with the Kings after chipping his cheekbone Sunday against OKC, LeBron James talks about his own greatness, Michael Jordan and his wife welcome twin daughters to the world and Boomer shares that his daughter, Sydney, could really fill up a diaper as a baby. Finally, Craig is forced to deal with some self-inflicted keyboard issues…
