Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update Paints A Picture

December 2, 2014 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Jerry's Update Paints A Picture

Boomer & Carton
After discussing interesting children’s names, Jerry Recco was introduced. He then proceeded to deliver yet another informative and entertaining sports update, and this Tuesday morning he had an awful lot to cover. He began with the Jets, after they fell 16-13 to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, thus putting a bow on Week 13 of the rapidly passing NFL season.

Where do you begin when it comes to the Jets? They started the much-maligned Geno Smith at quarterback and then asked him to display his ability to hand the ball off, which he did almost 50 times.  Rather fittingly, the Jets’ final gasp concluded with a Geno interception. Jerry’s report on the game included Craig channeling his inner “NFL Films voice,” before getting inspired by Jessie James Decker’s ability to hold a tune.

Plus, Tom Coughlin isn’t interested in talking about next year and accepts full responsibility for what occurred on Sunday against the Jaguars. 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh questions some reporters’ motives with regards to their line of questioning, Brian Hoyer makes a case to remains the Browns’ starter, and there’s audio of Bengals radio guy (and former player) Dave Lapham getting a little crazy in the booth. A depleted Spurs team keeps the Sixers winless, Nelson Cruz inks a big deal to play for the Mariners, Boomer is a “vest guy” to a degree and the Rangers lose on the ice…

