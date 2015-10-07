Rise In Metro-North Commuters Could Signal Stronger Economy

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It looks like it could be another record year down the tracks for Metro-North.
An official told the Journal News ridership is up 1.3 percent, with 630,000 more rides through July. It’s thought to be a sign of an improving jobs market, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
“At least the economy is going up,” one commuter told Adams. “It’s what we need in the United States.”
The New Haven line accounts for roughly 60 percent of the increase — New Rochelle and Larchmont are quite busy, Adams reported. White Plains, Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Tarrytown are also seeing a rise in commuters. West of the Hudson, ridership is up 4.3 percent on the Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines.
Tom, an electrician, just started commuting three months ago.
“I’m one of those people who are added on because of the economy,” he said. “I’m from Westchester, and the only time I go down to New York City is when things get better,” he added.
