Conn. Senator Asks Commuters Why They’re ‘Fed Up’ In New Campaign

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is taking to the streets — and social media — collecting commuter horror stories in his new ‘Fed Up’ campaign targeting the state’s traffic and poor transportation infrastructure.
As a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, Murphy says when it comes to transportation in Washington, there is a sustainability problem.
“We’re running a 2015 set of roads and rails on 1993 dollars,” Murphy said. “If you’re not going to increase the gas tax, and I understand people don’t want to do that, then you have to have some other way that you’re going to come up with money.”
Murphy voted against a long-term highway bill, while pushing for dialogue on better ways to pay for road and rail fixes. Footing the bill largely is a choice of taxes, tolls or both, WCBS 880’s Paul Murnane reported.
In his debut on social media live-streaming platform Periscope, Murphy noted one viewer’s remark — that wider highways are like bigger pants as some cure for obesity.
Connecticut commuters can also give their feedback on Murphy’s online survey, launched as part of the ‘Fed Up’ campaign.
“We’ve got to come up with a revenue source or we’re going to continue to face the same gridlock,” Murphy said.
Comments are closed.