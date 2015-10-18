Schumer Urges Testing, Disclosure Of Halloween Makeup

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for federal authorities to routinely test and require full disclosure of components in Halloween makeup.

The New York Democrat says novelty makeup and face paint are often made in China and can contain metals that could pose a danger to children wearing them.

“Many parents, there’s one test: They see it on a store shelf, they think it’s safe,” Schumer told reporters, including WCBS 880’s Stephanie Colombini.

According to Schumer, the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics found all 10 face paints it tested contained lead and six contained nickel, cobalt and/or chromium.

Lead is banned from makeup in Canada and Europe, but not in the U.S.,

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t conduct routine testing of novelty cosmetics and needs to do more to enforce required disclosures of ingredients, Schumer said.

The senator said parents should check what glitter, lipstick and other cosmetics go on their children’s faces this Halloween.

“Make sure it doesn’t say ‘made in China,'” Schumer said. “Make sure it’s made in America or somewhere else.”

