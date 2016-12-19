‘I Was Screaming For Help:’ Senior Citizen Attacked While Awaiting Kidney Dialysis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A senior citizen became the victim of a brutal attack while awaiting kidney dialysis in the Bronx.
Early Saturday morning, 70-year-old Jean Richards stood alone on West 233rd Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
She had just been dropped off by an Access-a-Ride bus around 4:30 in front of Da Vita Dialysis Center for treatment.
The center hadn’t opened yet, when a suspicious woman approached Richards and asked about the bus.
“Because I see, she was up to no good and the next thing she grabbed my pocket book and I held onto it, and she punched me in my face like about five times,” she told CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco.
Richards, with minor injuries to her face, tried to find help.
“By this time, the driver was gone. I was by myself, I didn’t see nobody. I was yelling, I was screaming for help,” she said.
The woman took off with her purse, credit cards, and other belongings.
Richards — now traumatized — said she suffers from kidney failure, but has no choice, and must still return to the clinic to receive the life saving treatment three times a week.
“This is a terrible disease, you could die if you don’t get your treatment, so what I did this morning, I called them and I’m I’m changing my time, so I’m going in when it’s light out,” she said.
Residents in the neighborhood were shocked that anyone would prey on a vulnerable and sick senior citizen.
“That’s awful, I can’t imagine she must have been terrified. Like I said, that doesn’t really happen much around here, so it kind of puts me on edge a little bit,” Camille Bucci said.
“For somebody to get robbed and attacked at 70, especially at that age, it’s crazy,” another resident added.
Richards said because it was so dark out, she didn’t get a god look at the hooded suspect. The NYPD said there have been no arrests, but they are still investigating.
One Comment
Another N*gger attack.
man, you REALLY got to watch out for those Amish!
Depraved animals have no conscience…. don’t ever forget it.
yep…New Yawk “values”…
It’s a good thing this woman didn’t have a gun. The thug might have gotten hurt and we surely wouldn’t want that now, would we?
Was this a mooshell daughter??
Crimes against the elderly should carry a severe punishment. Also, members of my tribe that commit crimes should be exiled to some savanna in Africa. These two steps alone would dramatically reduce crime.
Hooded suspect. Hmmmmm. Sounds like a sister did in a sister.
I read somewhere that if all Democrat run cities and states where to separate their crime statistics from the rest of the Nation the crime rate would be 90 percent less. As I recall it was 20 Metropolitian areas and 17 States.
Political. If it wasn’t for Southern California Clinton would have lost the popular vote. Trump had a plurality of 1.7 million in the 49 States. Trump also won 99 percent of ALL the State Counties. I think it is safe to say Trump has a mandate.
You may have heard of La Raza. It is a quasi government, It strecthes from Texas to the Pacific Ocean along our Southern Border. There is no way to even measure the crime rate. The democrat party has provided them both political & legal cover since 1910. Why? Because they deliver the votes for democrats. I know this from personal experience. Even the Texas Rangers have no influence there.
Too dark out to get a good look at the suspect. It’s the Bronx. at night. you knew it was a dundunuffins before they took the second step.
Carry. And use it.
She ain’t no snitch.
That dump is still run by democRats, right?
Another example of “New York Values”!
I am waiting for the day that a young person robs a senior citizen and gets a bullet instead of the purse / Wallet.
Crimes against the elderly should be punishable by death. Attacking someone who cannot defend themselves is lower than low.
“Residents in the neighborhood were shocked that anyone would prey on a vulnerable and sick senior citizen.”
Oh, come on! This is NYC!
I’m guessing if the assailant were white this would be everywhere on the news. So – not so much.
Sounds like Nancy needs some play-doh and some coloring books.
Should have had a gun
Obama’s America and Bloomberg’s New York.
Just a wild guess – the perp has dark skin and nappy hair
That poor woman looks just like ET!
NYC is the least desirable place I visit on business…the infrastructure is crumbling, 24/7 whining sirens, the awful smell of urine and defecation everywhere around Manhattan, homelessness at every corner, major crime is spiraling out of control, takes 45 minutes to travel 1 mile by cab,…the list goes on and on and on!
LOL… It did not take long for NYC’s socialist Mayor “The Blah Zero” to turn the city into a cesspool. But then, the morons of the city elected him. Could not be happening to a more deserving group of people.
Why anyone would want to live in one of these liberal crap hole big cities is beyond me.
There is a special place in Hell for certain groups of people…
Bill deBlasio NYC Council Senior Citizen Attacked While Awaiting Kidney Dialysis. Where’s Sharpton or BLM?
One must exercise extreme caution when entering the native habitat of the North American Urban Thug.
Miss Rudy yet NY? That is what you get when you vote for a clown as your mayor.
Any description of the suspect yet? I bet there were video cameras all over that clinic and not one appeared in this news article. Could it be that this suspect was a member of the KLAN WITH A TAN? Pathetic.
It is a felony to assault anyone 65 years of age. I hope they throw the book at this Swedish fellow when they catch him.
How is it a bus would drop a patient off prior to opening anywhere much less in that neighborhood? How stupid can the bus transport be? If she weren’t so sick, a lawsuit would be the way to go.
Only in Florida.
Wait……what?
Never mind.
When Police Chiefs advise you to arm and protect yourself it’s best not to listen to them, right NANCY? sheesh
Oh, Reverend Al, calling Rev. Al
Just another example of how violent the Amish are becoming!
This not news. It happens all of the time in NYC. Elderly being be down for their hard earned money.
White Amish crime is becoming a problem in the inner cities, I am certain it was they who perpetrated this crime.
HEY LETS PLAY GUESS THE RACE OF THE PERP, EVERYONES A WINNER
Damn KKK. They are in the Bronx now?
This is what happens when you tolerate living in a gun free zone. The NYC cops are responsible for this crime by waging the war on guns and disarming people.
Shut up you moron gun nut, a gun would not have saved this lady from this robbery.
You idiots are f u c k i n g sick and obsessed about your guns.
HAHAHAHAHAH YOURE A DINGBAT NANCY
Don’t worry Nancy, out of respect for your views on guns, we gun owners hereby promise NOT to protect you with our guns, should you be a victim of a crime. Merry Christmas to you!
Well we damn sure know how it went without her being armed. It’s always the same with you gun control nuts. You refuse to admit that being armed is a crime deterrent. No matter how many times it works.
Nancy, Cupcake, where I live in the southwest, guns save people from robbery, carjacking, home invasions and lots of other mayhem.
Yes, Libtard, it would have. As someone who has defended herself against a criminal using my gun, I can assure you it would have been highly effective…this assumes that she had it out of her purse and was ‘at the ready.’ Just because you’re a gutless, soulless, spineless dweebtard, don’t assume everybody else is.
You appear to start with the assumption that the presence of guns is what creates crime and violence. Maybe instead you should try to identify the reasons why and situations where people choose to do violence.
Nancy you Libtards are soooo dumb. A gun would not protect her? But having a cop around with a gun would have? How do you get soo stupid?
We don’t have crime like that around here because people carry guns. Even people that don’t carry are protected because the criminals never know who is carrying and who is not.
Go find a safe space and be quiet.