12/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Despite light winds, it’s going to be another cold one today — especially in the shade! But with a lot of sun expected out there, temps will manage to climb into the mid and upper 30’s.
We’ll see a few clouds tonight; and it won’t be quite as cold, but you’ll still need the coat and accessories. Temps will fall to around 30° by daybreak.
Near normal temps will make a comeback tomorrow as we ring in the winter season. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.
As for Thursday, we’re backing off on rain chances, but a shower — or even a few flakes N&W — is not out of the question. Temps will return to the mid 40’s or so in the afternoon.