12/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

December 20, 2016 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Despite light winds, it’s going to be another cold one today — especially in the shade! But with a lot of sun expected out there, temps will manage to climb into the mid and upper 30’s.

nu tu tri state travel 12 12/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see a few clouds tonight; and it won’t be quite as cold, but you’ll still need the coat and accessories. Temps will fall to around 30° by daybreak.

Near normal temps will make a comeback tomorrow as we ring in the winter season. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

winter solstice 2016 12/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, we’re backing off on rain chances, but a shower — or even a few flakes N&W — is not out of the question. Temps will return to the mid 40’s or so in the afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia