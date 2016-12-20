Man Tries To Rob MTA Bus Driver At Knifepoint, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man pulled a knife on a MTA bus driver and demanded cash on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident took place on a M4 bus at 65th Street and Fifth Avenue at around 10:25 a.m.
Passengers on the bus had been complaining about a man who had been asking for money, according to the Transit Workers Union.
He eventually approached the bus driver and said “It’s your turn,” the union said.
The driver, a 30-year-old woman, stopped the bus and opened the door to let the man off. She told the man she didn’t have any money, the union said.
The suspect took out a knife and started waving it at her, trying to get around the partition to slash her, according to the union.
The driver was not injured and the suspect ran off, police said.
The suspect was last seen wearing a torn leather jacket, according to police.
No injuries were reported.