Police: Recently Released Convict Charged In Fairfield Sex Assault And Robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A convicted rapist who had just been released from prison is facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at knifepoint as she walked from a Fairfield train station.

Michael Fontaine was held on $500,000 bond at his arraignment Monday on charges including first-degree sexual assault and first-degree robbery.

Police said the 48-year-old New Haven man attacked the woman on Saturday night as she walked home from the train station.

Officers responding to reports from neighbors who heard screams say they found Fontaine hiding in some bushes with the victim’s possessions.

“A personal, savage crime like this is very difficult for victims and their families,” Chief Gary MacNamara told WCBS 880’s Fran Schneidau. “We’re trying to help her through not only the trauma, but the process.

Police said Fontaine had been released from prison 11 days prior and has a multi-state record that includes convictions for rape, carjacking, burglary and selling narcotics.

MacNamara is asking Fairfield residents to take a good look at pictures of Fontaine, adding that police want to know if he could be responsible for any unsolved attacks around the community, Schneidau reported.

No lawyer was listed for Fontaine in court records.

