LISTEN: Giants’ Cruz Says He Still Wants The Ball More

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Is Victor Cruz any happier with his role in the offense than he was two weeks ago when he openly complained about not being targeted enough?

When WFAN’s Evan Roberts posed that question to him Tuesday, the Giants wide receiver first responded with a lengthy “umm.”

“That’s a trick question, man,” Cruz then said. “As a receiver, you want as many targets as possible. You want to go out there and perform and have those 10-catch, eight-catch, nine-catch days. But I’m just happy at doing whatever I need to do to help this team win. And I think I’m in the position week in and week out to help this team win games.”



After he was not targeted in the Dec. 4 loss to the Steelers, Cruz voiced his frustration to reporters and had a conversation with McAdoo about his role. In the two games since then, Cruz has been targeted six times and has just two catches for 33 yards. He has caught more than one pass in a game since the Giants’ win over the Rams on Oct. 23.

