Nassau Community College Student Accused Of Drawing Dozens Of Swastikas Around Campus

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — From student to suspect. Jasskirat Saini, 20, of Plainview was under arrest Tuesday.
Police say he is responsible for anti-Jewish graffiti throughout the Nassau Community College campus.
“Defendant Saini will be charged with making approximately 110 anti-Semitic drawings which involved 12 cases at the Nassau Community College,” Nassau County Acting Police Commissioner, Thomas Krumpter said.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, police say Saini — armed with either black or blue markers — drew swastikas on walls, handrails, and bathrooms.
“This bigot ended up, was motivated by perceived slights within his community by members of the Jewish population,” Krumpter said.
Saini faces numerous counts of aggravated harassment.
