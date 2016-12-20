Hartnett: Reports Of Lundqvist’s Demise Just A Tad Premature

By Sean Hartnett

Following a four-game benching, Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has responded with flat-out excellence.

Are you really that surprised?

Since returning to his accustomed starting role, the 34-year-old netminder has gone 3-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. He has saved 87 of 90 shots and has raised his seasonal save percentage from .912 to .920, which is just a shade below his career average (.921).

“He’s played extremely well in all three,” head coach Alain Vigneault said of Lundqvist. “He’s been real good. He’s been what we expect him to be. He’s made some timely saves at the right times. This is the start of my fourth year. As soon as I got here, I knew his preparation and his work ethic in practice. That’s why he was one of the best goaltenders in the league at that time, and he continues to be. He just works at his game, he’s really focused and he’s a great person.”

Lundqvist’s turnaround should ease any concerns that time is catching up to him. If there’s still a faction of unconvinced fans out there, the former Vezina Trophy winner could silence any remaining doubters by earning a victory at the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Assuming he makes his fourth consecutive start, Lundqvist will have the chance to avenge a bad outing in the Rangers’ last meeting with the Pens. He surrendered four goals on 17 shots and was replaced in the second period by Antti Raanta in a 6-1 defeat on Nov. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

Lately, the Penguins have had his number. Lundqvist has given up 14 goals on his last 58 shots against Pittsburgh and has been chased in three consecutive regular season/playoff appearances. He is 29-22-9 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 career regular season appearances against Pittsburgh.

Lundqvist is a single “W” away from passing Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek as the winningest European-born goaltender in NHL history. Through 709 regular season games, Lundqvist’s 389 wins equals what Hasek was able to accomplish in 735 games. Lundqvist has been boosted by 55 shootout wins, while Hasek completed 595 games before the shootout format was adopted in the 2005-06 season and finished with just six victories via the glorified skills competition.

Aware that history is around the corner, Lundqvist said he understands what it would mean to surpass Hasek’s win total. He idolized “The Dominator” during his youth and studied his technique closely.

“It’s special to me,” Lundqvist said Sunday. “He’s a player that’s been a lot of inspiration for me growing up. I had posters of him on the wall. I remember watching him, his highlights, how he played. He was the first guy I saw play paddle down. I didn’t grow up with that style. It was something I watched. I went to practice and said, ‘I’m going to try that because I saw Dominik do it.’ To be up there with him now, it’s special for sure. I think he’s up there with some of the best, with (Martin) Brodeur and (Patrick) Roy. The way they could dominate the game was fun to watch.”

Teammates said they have been impressed by how well Lundqvist’s game has rebounded, especially his focus and attention to detail at the practice rink.

“He’s such a competitor and he works so hard,” alternate captain Derek Stepan said. “I’m happy for him. I’m always happy for Hank, especially this time around. He’s been an absolute workhorse, a great teammate and I expected nothing but what he’s done so far.”

“A rough patch for him is very little time,” captain Ryan McDonagh said. “A guy who is constantly aware of where his game is at and constantly finding ways to get himself to play at a high level, which is incredibly hard to do. So, for him to have this accomplishment speaks volumes to his effort, his competitiveness, his willing to put in the work in practice and obviously his passion for the game.”

Lundqvist looks like “The King” again. A showcase victory over the Penguins would leave no doubt that he’s fully back to his elite-level best.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey